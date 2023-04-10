Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

CATY stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

