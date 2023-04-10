Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Up 4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.31. Approximately 103,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,582,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after buying an additional 367,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.