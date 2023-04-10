China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
NYSE:LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
