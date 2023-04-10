CI&T (CINT) and The Competition Critical Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.38%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI&T and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.09 billion $176.25 million 21.12

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

