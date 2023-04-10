Citigroup Cuts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $7.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.34 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 151.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,056,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.