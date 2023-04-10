Citigroup Cuts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $7.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.34 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 151.81.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,056,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.