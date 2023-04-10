Citigroup Trims Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Target Price to $36.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 97.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Rayonier by 319.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.