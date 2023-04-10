Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Bond Capital Management LP

Bond Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. Clear Secure makes up approximately 38.7% of Bond Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bond Capital Management LP owned about 2.22% of Clear Secure worth $91,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YOU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 358,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,136. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,657,352 shares of company stock worth $106,218,388 in the last ninety days. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

