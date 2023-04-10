Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,122.50.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBGPY opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.