Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,122.50.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBGPY opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.