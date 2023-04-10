Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

