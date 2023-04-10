Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Up 2.4 %

COHU stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.