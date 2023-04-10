Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,353,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,266. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.