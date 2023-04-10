Comerica (CMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

4/6/2023 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/6/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/6/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

2/17/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 904,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

