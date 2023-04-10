Comparing TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) and Its Peers

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TScan Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TScan Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics Competitors 1011 4048 11101 170 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 591.24%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.34%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million -$66.22 million -0.79 TScan Therapeutics Competitors $711.52 million $90.45 million -2.68

TScan Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -489.22% -53.68% -38.66% TScan Therapeutics Competitors -4,262.95% -141.31% -40.13%

Volatility & Risk

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.