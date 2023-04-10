Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $224.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

