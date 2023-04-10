Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

