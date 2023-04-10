Contrasting Prime Meridian (PMHG) & Its Competitors

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prime Meridian to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million $9.68 million 7.58 Prime Meridian Competitors $1.62 billion $329.48 million 8.56

This table compares Prime Meridian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prime Meridian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Prime Meridian Competitors 26.43% 12.89% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prime Meridian and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian Competitors 859 7548 6593 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Prime Meridian’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Meridian has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Prime Meridian rivals beat Prime Meridian on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

