CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.41

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.41 and last traded at $193.54, with a volume of 26190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,786,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $3,198,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,374,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,148,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 420,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,286. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CorVel by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CorVel by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

