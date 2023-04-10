Cronos Price Tops $0.0678 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $10.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

