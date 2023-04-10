Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 496 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 3.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.67. 1,427,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

