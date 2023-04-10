Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $442,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBTE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 263,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

