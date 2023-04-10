Cross Staff Investments Inc Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,340 shares of company stock worth $95,715,785. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $30.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,561.07. 63,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,116. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,468.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,417.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

