Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.