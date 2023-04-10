Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 422,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.