Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 14,775 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.89. 146,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.