Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

