Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 529,878 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

