Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 2,584,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,871,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

