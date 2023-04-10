Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 876,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 990,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $2,180,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.