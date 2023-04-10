Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.55. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 141,301 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

