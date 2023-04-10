Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and approximately $73.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,269,248,488 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

