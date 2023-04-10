Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $123.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,259,465,488 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

