David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

