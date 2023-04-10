DEI Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $2,562.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00316937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

