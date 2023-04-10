Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $218.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.
Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:STZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,658. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
See Also
