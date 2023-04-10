Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $218.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,658. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

