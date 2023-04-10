Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

SMPL stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $16,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

