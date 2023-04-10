Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.23. 25,556,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 43,790,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

