Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 5,678,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 45,256,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.