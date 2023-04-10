Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 3.8%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.32. 204,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,451,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,329,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

