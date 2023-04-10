Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

DLTR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

