DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

