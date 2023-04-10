DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
