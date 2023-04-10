DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

