Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.55. 476,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

