Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.44

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 134583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Insiders have sold a total of 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

