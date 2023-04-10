DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 2.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 382,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.