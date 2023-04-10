E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 26230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EONGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

E.On Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

