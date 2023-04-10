Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.