Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.