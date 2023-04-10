Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.