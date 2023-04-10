Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Lowered by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. 241,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

