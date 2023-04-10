Elastos Price Tops $1.50 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00005289 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and $312,449.54 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

