Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

